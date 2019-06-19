Check out ‘Whiskey Wednesdays’ at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina this Wednesday and every Wednesday. If you love whiskey, then you definitely need to head over because The Dirty Monkey just won a Yelp award for being one of the 50 best whiskey bars in America. Enjoy American Whiskey, American Rye, Canadian Whiskey, Irish Whiskey, and more. 12pm-2am. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; thedirtymonkey.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/The Dirty Monkey

