Under the Stars: Buon Appetito at Taverna in Kapalua

Under the Stars: Buon Appetito will be at Taverna on Saturday, Mar. 24. Join Taverna in celebrating their second anniversary with delicious food, libations, an Italian wine station and live music. The evening will feature chef stations with Gary Johnson of Hana Ranch, Mijin Kang and Takuya Toride of Nattokimshee Maui Private Chef, Kevin Laut of Outrigger Pizza, Chris D’Agostino of Cow Pig Bun, Courtney Galarita of Honu and Taverna’s own Chef Ces Jocson. Live music will be provided by Kelly Covington and Friends and event proceeds will benefit the Maui Culinary Academy. 21+. $98. 6:00pm. Taverna Kapalua, (2000 Village Rd., Kapalua); 808-667-CIAO; Tavernamaui.com

Photo: Sean M. Hower