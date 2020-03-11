Under the Stars: A Taste of Maui at Taverna

“Under the Stars: A Taste of Maui” is happening at Taverna in Kapalua on Saturday, March 14th. In fact, it’s Taverna’s 4th anniversary! All are invited to celebrate with them and enjoy eight chef stations, live music with the Shea Derrick Jazz Trio, tasty libations, a raffle, and a good dose of West Side schmoozing. Featured Maui chefs include Jojo Vasquez, Kevin Laut, Gary Johnson, Craig Dryhurst, Marc McDowell, Adam Rzeczkowski, along with chefs Courtney Galarita and Joseph Magofna of Taverna. Call for tickets. Funds support Maui Culinary Academy. 21+. $125. 5:30pm. Taverna, (200 Village Rd., Kapalua); 808-677-CIAO; tavernamaui.com

