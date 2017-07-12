UH Maui College Culinary Reps To Appear On ‘Living808’ TV Show

University of Hawaii Maui College Culinary Arts Program Chef Instructor Jake Belmonte and student Marion Sidon will appear on Living808 on Wednesday, July 19.

The daily lifestyle show airs on KHON2 weekdays from 8am to 9am and is hosted by television personalities Trini Kaopuiki and John Veneri.

Chef Jake graduated from the program in 1997 and after working at some of Maui’s best resorts, came back to teach in 2009. Sidon became interested in the program after winning an “Into the Fire!” culinary competition for high school students. They will be talking about their own experiences at UHMC’s culinary arts program.

Photo courtesy of UHMC