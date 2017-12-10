There will be an Ugly Christmas Sweater Party at Maui Brewing Company in Kihei on Saturday, Dec. 16. Enjoy craft brew merriment as you schmooze with all the folks wearing ugly Christmas sweaters. There’ll also be a special holiday cask beer and craft cocktails available. Don’t forget to wear the most obnoxious ugly Christmas sweater that you can find. 21+. Free. 5pm. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com
Photo: Flickr/theuglysweatershop.com
