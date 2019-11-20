Turkey, Stuffin’, and Pie – OH MY! Our juicy guide to Thanksgiving 2019

It’s that time of the year when the sweet aroma of Thanksgiving hits the air. If you’re like me and don’t do cooking, then you’ll love our ‘ono list of places to help fill your opu. And if you’re not into a traditional Thanksgiving feast, there are other fun options too!

GIVING THANKS! BURGER OF THE MONTH – It’s the burger of the month, not just for the day. “Giving Thanks! A Turkey Dip”: fresh, never frozen, handmade herbed turkey burger with onions, celery, roasted garlic aioli, sweet potato fries, asiago cheese, serrano cranberry sauce, with thyme turkey gravy that you can either dip or drown on a French baguette. Cool Cat Cafe, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com



DIAMOND’S THANKSGIVING BREAKFAST AND DINNER – Open from 7:30am-7:30pm on Thanksgiving, offering a pancake breakfast. There will also be a prime rib dinner feast with dessert. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com



THANKSGIVING BUFFET AND LIVE MUSIC – Thanksgiving at the club offers live music with Ron Kuala‘au. The buffet includes an array of salads, garlic roasted prime rib of beef with creamed horseradish and au jus, rosemary scented roasted turkey, fresh ahi poke, desserts, and more. Call or go online for full menu. Cost: $45/adults; $22.50/children (10 and under). Two seating times: 9-11am and 12-2pm. The King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-243-1025; Mauiliveevents.com



SWAN COURT’S THANKSGIVING BRUNCH – Enjoy a special Thanksgiving brunch buffet with waterfalls and the swan lagoon. Menu features an herb roasted turkey action station, apple braised pork, potato gnocchi with sage brown butter, fresh greens and sushi, breakfast favorites, house made desserts and more! Cost: $49/adults; $28/keiki (5-12). Reservations required via phone or OpenTable. 10:30am-2pm. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727



GIVE THANKS ISLAND STYLE AT MAUKA MAKAI – Thanksgiving brunch offers classics with a local twist including Hawaiian sea salt-crusted prime rib, steamed island catch, king crab legs, decadent desserts, and more! Cost: $68/adults; $34/keiki (6-12); free/5-and-under. 10:30am-2:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6400; Westinnanea.com



GANNON’S THANKSGIVING BUFFET – Enjoy a traditional holiday with a Thanksgiving buffet and Maui’s best view. Cost: $64/adults; Half-off/keiki (7-12). 11am-7pm. Gannon’s, (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr.); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com



TIKI TERRACE RESTAURANT’S ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT THANKSGIVING FEAST – Give a big thanks to the ones you love with a fabulous all-you-can-eat Thanksgiving feast, inclusive of local fare such as poke and the chilled seafood bar, as well as the carving station with classic roast turkey! Cost: $56/adults; $26/kids; free/kids (5 and under). Two seatings available: 11am-1pm; 3-7pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-0124; KBHmaui.com



THANKSGIVING FEAST FOR THOSE IN NEED – The LahainaTown Action Committee’s 30th annual Thanksgiving Feast event is open to anyone that wants to share a meal! 11am-2pm. King Kamehameha III Elementary, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-669-9175; Visitlahaina.com



CELEBRATING THANKS BUFFET – Enjoy a Thanksgiving day buffet with all of the delicious trimmings. Cost: $58/adults; 28/keiki (7-9). 12-7pm. Hali‘imaile General Store, (900 Hali‘imaile Rd.); 808-572-2666; HGSMaui.com



THREE’S THANKSGIVING DINNER – Enjoy a traditional turkey dinner with sausage stuffing, wild mushroom green bean casserole, honey miso glazed ham, purple sweet potatoes, house-made cranberry sauce, giblet gravy, and pumpkin haupia pie, starting at 3pm. Cost: $32.95/person; half-off/12-and-under. Full menu also available. Call for reservations. Three’s Bar & Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com



THE THANKSGIVING DINNER TWIST – Serving a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with a twist. Menu features roasted all-natural turkey, five spice poha cranberry sauce, kalua pork and green apple dressing, smashed yukon gold potatoes, and traditional pumpkin pie. Cost: $39/adults, $16/keiki. Full dining menu will also be available. 4-8pm. Hula Grill, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com



A MAUI-STYLE THANKSGIVING AT AUNTIE’S KITCHEN – Enjoy a delectable buffet of delicious Thanksgiving classics with an island twist. Herb-roasted prime rib, turkey with sage gravy and li-hing mui cranberry sauce, fresh island catch, sweet bread stuffing, local style ‘ahi poke, and a variety of desserts! Cost: $59/adults; $29/keiki (4-12); free/3-and-under. 4-8pm. The Westin Ka‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-662-667.3254; Westinkaanapali.com



FLEETWOOD’S THANKSGIVING DINNER – The Thanksgiving dinner prix fixe menu offers butternut squash soup, crab cake, gnocchi, filet mignon, wild mushroom risotto, fresh mahi mahi, creme brulee, berry cobbler, and more, priced at $80. A keiki Thanksgiving plate will also be available for $25. 4-9pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontstreet.com



THANKSGIVING PA‘INA – Spend Thanksgiving oceanfront with spectacular views of the neighboring islands on the Polo Lawn. An authentic feast features all the holiday favorites including a carving station with roasted free-range turkey and Kula honey-glazed ham in addition to a fresh seafood station. Enjoy live entertainment celebrating the cultures of Hawai‘i and Polynesia, with holiday refreshments for adults and keiki. Cost: $150/adults; $75/keiki (6-12); $35/keiki (2-5). 5-9pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kealani



THE ‘THANKSGIVING’ISH’ MENU – Chef Sheldon and team have created an incredibly “ThanksGiving’ish” menu served in true family style. Tier 1 includes: farm poke, Portuguese bread stuffing, turkey tail adobo, kabocha squash and green bean casserole, ulu mash, sweet potato, guava glazed ham, huli turkey breast, and pumpkin crunch, priced at $79/head. Or choose Tier 2 which include everything in Tier 1 plus: prime rib and seafood boulabaisse’x.o.’ish for $120/head. A keiki (12 and under) meal is also available for $30. 5-9pm. Lineage Restaurant, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-879-8800; Lineagemaui.com



DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU SPECIAL THANKSGIVING SHOW – Celebrate Thanksgiving at Maui’s most exciting lu‘au. Enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet with island specialties and festive dishes. In addition to the traditional lu‘au buffet, holiday favorites of roast turkey, gravy, stuffing, cranberry relish, whipped potatoes, and pies will be served. General Seating: $135/adults; $76/keiki (6-12). Preferred Seating: $160/adults; $76/keiki (6-12); free/5-and-under. 5:30pm. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com



KIHEI 4TH FRIDAY TOWN PARTY: ‘CELEBRATE THE SEASON OF GIVING’ – The Friday, Nov. 22, themed town party features fun stuff for keiki and teens with face painting, balloon twisting, hula hooping, bubbles, along with Imagination Reality (Maleficent!), Maui’s famous Spider Jump, Quick Science 4 Kids, and T-Rex the realistic dinosaur. Live entertainment provided by Damien Awai, Maui High School Dance, Hale A Cappella, Keoni’s HotLava Dancefit, Ahumanu, Isa Inca, DJs Zeke and Sonny. Plus, there’s the K4F Food Court, art, crafts, and plenty of great local shopping. 6-9pm. Azeka Shopping Center, (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-270-7710; Kiheifridays.com



SECOND WIND PRE-BLACK FRIDAY WEEKEND SALE – Now is the time to stock up on all your ocean gear, during the pre-Black Friday weekend sale, from Nov. 22-24. Great bargains with up to 70 percent off clothing, wetsuits, and footwear, plus $15 dresses, bikinis, and rashguards. Select surfboards starting at just $395 and select SUPs starting at $595. And, all windsurfing and kiteboarding gear are 20-50 percent off. Second Wind, (111 Hana Hwy., Kahului); 808-877-7467; Secondwindmaui.com



THANKSGIVING ‘HOLIDAY HEROES’ – Starting on Friday, Nov. 22 you can become “Holiday Heroes” and open up your hearts and homes to a shelter animal for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. They are very full with both dogs and cats and they could really use a break from shelter life. Anyone interested can come in between 11am-6pm and look for the “foster home.” Maui Humane Society, (Maui Veterans Hwy., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org



NIGHT BEFORE THANKSGIVING 2019 – Alright, all you turkeys! It’s the biggest party night of the year and the Best Bar on Maui will be throwing down this holiday season! Come in costume, come as you are, and be thankful for all that we are blessed with on the beautiful island of Maui and our great country. Bring your ‘ohana, family, friends, and loved ones, and celebrate island style the Night Before Thanksgiving! DJ Gary Oneal and dancing starts at 10pm! Hours: 7:30am-2am. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com



THE EARLY SPECIAL WITH THE LAMONTS – Back by popular demand, what better way to give thanks than getting basted with Maui’s original hip hop punk rockers, The Lamonts. DJ sets provided by Boomshot and CPNESS are sure to make some good ol’ fashioned pre-Turkey Day shenanigans! 8pm-2am. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com



THE MARINADE: THANKSGIVING EVE – Listen up you jive turkey! It’s time to preheat your holiday weekend and DJs Joralien and JAY.P got the right grooves to get you in the mood and keepin’ it alllll gravy. $10 cover. 21+. Doors: 8:30pm; Music: 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com



LADIES NIGHT ‘THANKSGIVING EDITION’ – Ladies night returns for one night only: the night before the night before Thanksgiving. Come dance the night away at the “Best Late Night” and “Best Singles Scene” venue on Maui. DJ’s Kurt and #POUNDTOWN preside over the turntables. 10pm. 21+. $10 cover. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com



VIRR TURKEY TROT – Valley Isle Road Runners present the annual Turkey Trot 8-mile and 16-mile runs on Thanksgiving Day! This is an unplugged, unconnected, and outta touch run that will challenge runners to guess their finish time. The 16-mile trot starts at 6:30am and the 8-mile starts at 7:30am. Registration cost: $20/non-members and free/VIRR Members (online until 11/27, 11am). Race day registration: $25/all. Packets will be distributed on race morning. There are no shirts for this run but there’ll be a raffle for all participants along with food and drinks following the race. Harold Rice Memorial Park, (5700 Kula Hwy.); 808-271-4057; Virr.com



PLANKSGIVING CELEBRATION W/ ELISE – Join Elise for an energetic morning sweat. A pilates, yoga fusion flow will get your morning revved up! Practice will finish with a Plank-Off. Whoever holds their plank the longest gets bragging rights and some sweet prizes! PLOT TWIST: Every 10 canned/dry goods you bring to donate to Maui Food Bank will earn you a 10 second delayed start for the contest. $10/drop-in; free/members. 8am-9:30am. 808 Wellness Healing Spa and Yoga Studio, (2439 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-4325.



