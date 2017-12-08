Try the “Stocking Stuffer” Burger of the Month at Cool Cat Cafe in Lahaina until Sunday, Dec. 31. Just in time for the holiday season, you can taste a juicy burger made with an Angus beef patty stuffed with chipotle peppers, sharp cheddar and bacon dressed with mayo, butter, lettuce, tomato, red onion and sliced avocado topped with buttermilk ranch. It’s served on a brioche bun, and you can also order a vegetarian version on a LifeFoods vegan patty. 10:30am-10pm. Cool Cat Cafe, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Photo courtesy Cool Cat Cafe