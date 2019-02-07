Calling all lovers, besties, and the romantically inclined. Cupid’s bow is ready to strike! That’s right, Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and MauiTime dug deep to find all the events, spa dates, dinners, and parties to celebrate the love. Grab your significant other(s) and head out to be charmed by the most romantic day of the year.

NEW YEAR NEW YOU! – Everyday is Valentine’s Day. Treat your sweetheart or yourself to a Custom ESPA Facial. Purify, hydrate, brighten, and smooth your complexion with a radiance-restoring facial that is tailored to your individual needs. Kama‘aina special price of $135/per person (50 minutes) and includes access to spa facilities on the day of scheduled treatment, fitness class, and more. Offered through Feb. 28. For reservations or more information, call or go online. The Ritz-Carlton Spa, (1 Ritz Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7079; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

VALENTINE VANILLA SLURRIES – Pick up a half dozen of Maui Cookie Lady’s Vanilla Slurry cookies for $15! Vanilla Slurries are back on the menu after a 3-year hiatus. Their scrumptious bombs of white choc drops, vanilla choc wafers, Bavarian cream, vanilla bean, raw sugar, and Hawaiian sea salt will surely please your Valentine. Maui Pack and Ship, (415 Dairy Rd., Kahului).

MAUI SPIRITUAL WELLNESS FAIR – On Saturday, Feb. 9 starting at 12pm, it’s just what the heart needs: heart opening, healing, clarity, and upliftment in time for Valentine’s. Some of Maui’s best healing practitioners and readers will be at the fair along with crystals, oils, and other specialty items to lift your spirit, and that of your special Valentine. Enjoy mellow live music and ‘ono food. Lovely seaside setting in Kihei with ample parking. For more info and to apply as a vendor, please call Judy Levy at 808-891-1114. VFW Maui, (1136 Uluniu, Kihei).

HEARTS ALIGNED – AERIAL YOGA, CACAO + SOUND CEREMONY – Here’s a transformational experience to enhance your wellness prior to Valentine’s Day taking place on Tuesday, Feb. 12 from 6-8pm. Dre of Uplift Maui will guide you through gentle connective movements, as Christina and Paul of Shanti Sound Healing lead a cacao ceremony and share the powerful vibrations of singing bowls, gongs, chimes, drums, and more. Each guest will leave with a special gift. Space is limited. Advance reservation is required. $75-$85. The Hotel Wailea Relais & Chateaux, (555 Kaukahi St.); Upliftmaui.com

BOOZY DESSERTS COOKING CLASS – Offered on February 13 and 14, kick your drunken desserts up a notch with Chef Lee Anderson and pastry chef Melanie Roy. Bringing two favorite indulgences together, booze and desserts, they’ll share their recipes for delicious alcohol-infused sweet treats, and show how to prepare these delicious and indulgent recipes. 21+. 5:30-9pm on both days. $95/class. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N Kihei Rd); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

KU‘UIPO (LOVERS) ESCAPE – On Valentine’s Day, experience a sensory indulgence like no other. Lovers will be presented with tropical oil and an edible chocolate macadamia nut scrub to apply to each other in the privacy of the deluxe spa suite with sweeping ocean views. Next, enjoy a romantic orchid strewn bath in your soaking tub for two. This indulgent experience concludes with side-by-side massages blending long, flowing strokes with a rich cocoa butter melted into the skin. Each escape includes a take home gift from Rosebud and luscious intimate skincare to continue your memorable experience. Open daily from 8am-7pm, book your 2-hour appointment today! $650/couple. Spa Grande at Grand Wailea, (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-2498; Grandwailea.com/experience/spa

COUPLE’S GETAWAY AT THE SPA – Reserve a couples treatment on Valentine’s Day and receive a complimentary gift. The Kerstin Florian gift set includes an eucalyptus mineral soak, chamomile body scrub, fub balm and rehydrating Neroli water. Promotion is also valid to individuals who redeem two or more treatments on Valentine’s Day. Call for information and to make a reservation. Spa Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-665-8282; Montagehotels.com/spamontage/kapaluabay

VALENTINE’S DAY DINNER AT ROCKSALT – Romance your ku‘uipo this Valentine’s Day while watching a picturesque Ka‘anapali sunset. A three-course specialty menu will be on offer for $69+, along with 20 percent off bottles of wine. Choose from starters like the farm salad or coconut titiyas, followed by entree options like the makaweli lamb shank or steak frites, and end on a sweet note with your choice of dessert, like the poi donuts or milk chocolate torte. ROCKsalt’s a la carte menu will also be available. Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, (2605 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0031; Rocksaltmaui.com

LOVE IS SWEET AT TIKI TERRACE – Love is in the air! Treat your sweetheart to a special Valentine’s Day all-you-can eat-dinner, created by executive chef Muromoto and inspired by the diverse flavors of Hawai‘i. Upon arrival, ladies will receive a long-stem rose and lovebirds can toast to a romantic evening with a glass of champagne or wine. $85/adults; $45/children (6-12); Free/children (5 and under). Reservations are required. Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); Kbhmaui.com/dining/tiki-terrace

SHARE THE LOVE – Celebrate Valentine’s Day with specials for two by Eric Morrissette. Try options like fresh oysters, the ultimate surf and turf, or the sweet trio. Prices range from $26-$120 with optional wine pairing for an additional cost. Reservations are required. Call or go online for more info. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

VALENTINE’S DAY CACAO + SOUND CEREMONY – Christina Felty and Paul Balmer of Shanti Sound Healing will present a transcendental evening of connection and relaxation from 5-7pm. The journey begins with loving intentions and rose-infused ceremonial drinking cacao. Guests will then begin their transformational sound journey with frame drums, rattles, soothing Tibetan and crystal quartz singing bowls, as well as the sounds of a 36-inch water gong. Oracle cards will be available to pull from the deck at the end of the session. Yoga mats, bolsters, and blankets provided. $55/person or $100/couple. Space is limited. Advance reservations required. Tickets on Eventbrite or at the door. Doors open at 4:45pm. Ceremony is 5-7pm. Spa Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); Shantiyogasound.com

KIMO’S VALENTINE’S DINNER SPECIAL – Love her to the beach and back with a special Valentine’s dinner. Specials include items like steamed clams, roasted tomato soup, a surf and turf entree and the “love potion number 9 hula pie.” YUM! Special is offered from 4:45-10pm. Call or go online for more information and to make a reservation. Kimo’s, (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

CANE & CANOE VALENTINE’S DAY SPECIALS – To commemorate this romantic holiday, a special menu serving lobster salad with mushroom, watercress and sorrel or a Burette salad with arugula, marcona almond, and pomegranate vinaigrette. Entree selection includes SRF ribeye and butter poached Keahole lobster. End the evening with a delicious dark chocolate liliko‘i tart. Al carte menu will also be available. Call for reservations. 5-9pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6681; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay/dining/cane-and-canoe

PULEHU’S VALENTINE’S DAY DINNER – Looking for a romantic dinner experience on Valentine’s Day? Then head to Pulehu, an Italian Grill for a special three-course menu. Dine along the koi pond gardens and enjoy a pumpkin seed salad with crispy surfing goat cheese and a beet vinaigrette, followed by a seared duck breast entree, and a Hawaiian sweet bread pudding with pistachio gelato for dessert. $55/guest. Call or go online for reservations between 5-9pm. Westin Ka‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas, (6 Kai Ala Dr.), 808-667-3254; Westin.com/kaanapali

A SEASCAPE VALENTINE’S DAY DINNER – Treat your special someone to an evening of romantic ocean views and award-winning food. Seafood on ice, Cupid’s salad, mauka to makai options, and dark chocolate ganache fruit tart are just some of the offers. Seating is from 5-9pm. Reservations are required. Seascape Ma‘alaea Restaurant, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

SANSEI’S VALENTINE’S DAY SPECIAL! – Oh yeah, seafood lovers from the Sushi Bar get fresh bluefin tuna from Japan at market price. Chef Masa’s omakase nigiri sushi platter is offered at $48.95 and wagyu beef carpaccio with truffle ginger scallion sauce for $15.95. Not a seafood person? Try items from the kitchen like New Zealand rack of lamb with miso bleu cheese sauce, garlic mashed potatoes, and braised baby bok choy for $38.95 or the macadamia nut and chocolate chip bread pudding with caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream for just $9.50. Open from 5:15-10pm. Sansei, (600 Office Rd., Kapalua); 808-669-6286; Sanseihawaii.com

MAUKA MAKAI’S SWEET AND SAVORY EXPERIENCE – It’s Valentine’s Day – why not celebrate your loved one and your love for food! Enjoy either the daily ala carte dinner menu or a special Valentine’s Day three course prix-fixe menu featuring ahi carpaccio, Upcounty greens, sous vide lobster, top sirloin, and chocolate dipped strawberries. Call or visit Opentable to make a reservation between 5:30-9pm. Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6400; Westinnanea.com

SPECIAL WILLIE K VALENTINE’S DAY DINNER SHOW – A beautiful Wailea scene, three-course steak and lobster dinner, champagne, and music, what a treat. Brooks Maguire will open the show starting at 5:30pm, then Uncle Willie K hits the stage at 7:30pm. $100/person (inside table); $75/person (outside table); $50/children (under 18). Reservations are required via phone. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-250-8288

A FEAST FOR KINGS AND QUEENS – Valentine’s dinner buffet in Waikapu is definitely fit for royalty. Offering salad and cold seafood bar, the carving station, an array of featured items, along with selection of desserts. Call or go online for full menu. $49; $24.50/children (10 and under). Reservations are required. Seating available between 5:30-8pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

NALU’S SOUTH SHORE GRILL VALENTINE’S DAY DINNER SHOW – Here’s a romantic evening of jazz, blues and soul with Maui’s own Amy Hanaiali‘i Gilliom. Along with her electrifying vocal performance, guest will enjoy a sumptuous four-course dinner featuring crab crepes madagascar, garden-fresh ménage a trois Salad, filet mignon, cocoa tempura battered Kauai prawns, potatoes au gratin, and flaming Kula strawberries panzini. Each course will be paired with a personally selected Hanaiali‘i Wine! Cost is $85. Seating is limited for all shows, and reservations are required. Show starts at 6pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650; Nalusmaui.com

VALENTINE’S LOVERS CEREMONY – On Valentine’s Day join Kylie and Balu as they lead you on a journey of deep intimacy and sacred connection using breath, light yoga, and live handpan and didgeridoo. A crystal bowl Soundbath by Katya will conclude the lovers ceremony. $60/couple. 6-8pm. Soulasana Yoga, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Ste B-4, Kahului); Soulasanayoga.com

A SPECIAL VALENTINE’S COMEDY EVENT WITH CRAIG GASS – Looking for something new and different for your Valentine? Comedian Craig Gass from “King of Queens,” “Sex and The City,” and now heard on “Family Guy,” returns to Maui with a select group of special guest comedians to perform three shows. $20/show, tickets available online. Showtimes are: Feb. 14, 6:30pm & 8:30pm and Feb. 15 at 7:30. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); Proartsmaui.com

VALENTINE’S DAY SPEED DATING – Hey all you single people, are you looking for that special someone? Sign up for Valentine’s Day speed dating and find your tonight lover or your 2020 Valentine. This night is hosted by GonderGirl and starts at 7pm. For detail and to register go online or check out their Facebook page. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com; Facebook.com/paiabaycoffeebar

VALENTINE’S DAY STOP LIGHT PARTY – What’s your status? There will be three different color cups for the evening you choose your color: red=taken, green=single, and yellow=complicated. Power Hour is from 7-8pm with half-off drinks. DJ Pash_Sean and #BabyMonkSeals will be spinning all your house, EDM, top 40 and dubstep jams from 9pm-closing. No cover. VIBE Bar and Nightclub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibenightclubmaui.com

SCREW CUPID PARTY – Love stinks, let’s drink and celebrate the single life! Check out the speed dating competition upstairs in the VIP room starting at 8pm, then Soul Easy will start jamming at 10pm. Prizes will be given and there will be 30 percent off drinks for industry night! Party starts at 7:30pm. 21+. No cover. Diamonds Ice Bar & Grill, (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

VALENTINE’S DAY WITH MAKANA – Join award-winning slack-key guitar player, singer, and composer Makana in a special Valentine’s Day concert in the McCoy Studio Theater. Widely known for lending his musical talent for social change, Makana has dedicated his life to perpetuating as well as evolving the traditional Hawaiian art form. From this slack key tradition he has evolved his own dynamic, high-octane style, coined “Slack Rock”: slack key infused with elements of bluegrass, rock, blues, and raga. Tickets: $35, $45, $65 (plus applicable fees). 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SEXY VALENTINE’S PARTY – Put a glide in your stride, a dip in your hip, and climb aboard the mothership! This year‘s sexy Valentine’s party will feature a live funk soul hip-hop band playing the music of Parliament funkadelic. Featured musicians include Shea Derrick, Sierra Carrere, Dave Elberg, Earl South, Scott Harding, Indio Kualii, Johnne Perez, Dean Tripp, and others. Also, live dancers Jessica Deboer and Angel Green. Visual Alchemy by Douglas Deboer. DJ set by Awkt Opus. $20 at the door or $15 with a freaky outfit. Party starts at 9pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

LONELY HEARTS PARTY – Hey all you lonely humans, head to Maui’s West and grab a drink. DJs Casey Jones and Andrew Dana will surely keep you company on this Valentine’s night. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

KISS MY FISH! VALENTINE’S DAY PARTY! – A night of sweet sacred bliss as your mouth was made to kiss my fish! The night will feature Maui Best Adult Store The Love Shack along with on of Maui’s favorite DJ Love. Rose-infused Bellinis will be on special and there will also be games and prizes too! Party starts at 10pm. No cover. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com

ROSE BY THE BAY – Celebrate the romantic holiday through the weekend! Offered Feb. 15, 16, and 17. Perched above Namalu Bay, Cliff House will be serving delectable food pairings with a variety of rose wines from renowned vineyards. Enjoy the sunset and a perfectly curated a la carte menu to start your evening. Open to all 21+ years. No reservations necessary. Walk-in only. Available from 4-7pm each day. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-665-8282; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

EDWIN SAN JUAN VALENTINE’S MAUI COMEDY SHOW – On Friday, Feb 15, the day after Valentine’s, Filipino Comedian Edwin San Juan will treat Maui to a comedy show. Edwin is the current resident headliner of “Las Vegas Live Comedy Club” and in 2015 he was named “Best Comedian On The Las Vegas Strip.” Joining the show will be Jose Dynamite, plus other special guests. $20/advance; $25/door. Doors open at 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

COUPLES THAI MASSAGE WORKSHOP – Learn Thai yoga massage techniques with your partner on Saturday, Feb. 16 from 1-3pm, led by Bryan Miller. $60/couple. Soulasana Yoga, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Ste B-4, Kahului); Soulasanayoga.com

