Then and Now Dinner Special at Sheraton Maui Resort 

A “Then and Now” Dinner Special will be available at the Sheraton Maui Resort from Thursday, Jan. 18 until Wednesday, Jan. 24. It’s in celebration of their 55th anniversary, and you can enjoy a menu of classic cocktails and dishes from the resort’s original Discovery Room and Pool Terrace menus. Items will be available a la carte, and kama`aina can receive 25 percent off food and beverages. 5:30pm. Black Rock Kitchen. Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa, (2605 Ka`anapali Pkwy.); 808-921-4600; Sheraton-maui.com

Photo: Flickr/Kaiscapes Media