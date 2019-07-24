Check out The Social at MALA Ocean Tavern on Saturday, July 27th. Hosted by Stevie Meskill, the community is invited for a night dedicated to skate and surf culture with photography, film, sponsors, and a live DJ. There’ll also be a raffle where winners can win skate and surf related prizes. Enjoy late-night dining, cocktails, and those good West Maui vibes. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; malatavern.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Steve Meskill
