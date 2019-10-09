Check out ‘The Social’ at Mala Ocean Tavern in Lahaina on Saturday, October 12th. Hosted by photographer David Parias Diaz, attendees can look forward to late night cuisine, tasty libations, and a mixed media art showcase that will feature works by artists Hannah Preziosi and Julia Corbi. Here’s a cool late night event for schmoozing and celebrating with friends in Lahaina this weekend! Free. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; malatavern.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/David Parias Diaz
