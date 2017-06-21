The Party Starts Now: Maui Film Festival Specials Events Line Up

There’s nothing more remarkable than sitting out on the grass in Wailea enjoying a Maui Film Festival movie under the canopy of galaxies with stars twinkling overhead. Each night at the Celestial Cinema, a celebrity is honored with one of the festival’s achievement awards. What’s more, the festival has a stunning line-up of culinary galas. And there’s a selection of gripping panels that offer film buffs the chance to deep dive with filmmakers.

To help you navigate all that, we created this handy guide to the Maui Film Festival’s special events. For the full film schedule and ticket info, go to Mauifilmfestival.com.

Wednesday, June 21

5-7pm Grand Wailea

TASTE OF SUMMER – Look for cocktail and culinary artistry to kick off the 18th annual Maui Film Festival. The Official Launch Party is a cocktail reception, with dinner and live music and includes admission to Wednesday Night’s Celestial Cinema Double Feature but you must be 21 or over to attend.

TASTE OF SUMMER 2017 MENU:

⭑ Watermelon/Jicama Salad with Jalapeno Lime Vinaigrette

⭑ Roasted Local Beets, Heirloom Carrots, Surfing Goat Cheese and Fin Herbs

⭑ Fresh Shucked Pacific Oysters with Kaffir Lime/Dragonfruit Sorbet

⭑ Grilled Oysters with Tatsoi. Bacon and Coconut milk (Action)

⭑ Hamachi, Sesame, Soy and Watermelon Poke

⭑ Kona Crab and Lobster Rolls

⭑ Crispy McFish Sandwich on Coconut Brioche and Hawaiian Chili Tartar Sauce (action) Coconut Pineapple Slaw

⭑ Smoked Brisket with Grand Wailea BBQ Sauce (Carver Station) Deviled Egg Potato Salad

⭑ Crispy Pork Belly, Pickled Rhubard and Watermelon Radish Salad

⭑ Honey Lavender Mousse, Cornmeal Crumble

⭑ Manjari Chocolate Pot De Creme, Compressed Mango

⭑ Up Country Lemon Meringue Pie Shot

⭑ Hazelnut Chocolate Mini Funnel Cakes (Action Station)

*

8pm Celestial Cinema

Navigator Award: CONNIE BRITTON (The award will be presented before a screening of Beatriz at Dinner, in which Britton stars).

*

Thursday, June 22

8pm Celestial Cinema

Shining Star Award: FREIDA PINTO

*

8pm Wailea Beach (below the Four Seasons Resort)

Toes in the Sand Cinema: A free community screening, open to everybody. Presenting the 2017 Short Film Showcase. Great short filmmakers are the future of cinema. Take a ride for a sneak peek at what will be. Parents take note: Some films are appropriate for kids, some not. Show leads with kid-friendly films first. No ticket necessary.

*

Friday, June 23

8pm Celestial Cinema

Pathfinder Award: PIERCE BROSNAN (presented before the 10:30pm screening of Poisoning Paradise, in which Pierce was the Executive Producer and his wife Keely was the director).

*

10PM – Midnight Four Seasons Resort Maui

TASTE OF CHOCOLATE – Immerse yourself in Chocolate Paradise. Ticket includes admission to Friday Night’s Celestial Cinema Double Feature & Festivities, must be 21 or over to attend.

TASTE OF CHOCOLATE 2017 MENU:

⭑ Modern style Salted Caramel Molten Chocolate Cake, Cocoa Bean Nougatine and Banana Ice Cream

⭑ Nitrogen Baked Dark Chocolate Meringue, Raspberries Compote

⭑ Chocolate Truffles: Coated with Chocolate a la minute and guest has choice of Crust, Pistachio, Coconut and Chocolate

⭑ Chocolate Fountain

⭑ Dark Forest, Brandy Cherries

⭑ Black and White Torte

⭑ Limon and White Chocolate Tartlet

⭑ Dark Chocolate and Salted Caramel Dome

⭑ Banana and Milk Chocolate “Milles Feuilles”

⭑ Dark Chocolate “Religieuse”

⭑ Lilikoi and Jivara Panacotta

⭑ Dark Rum Chocolate “Baba” and Fresh Pineapple

⭑ SPAGO Smores

⭑ Cocoa Rubbed Baby Back Ribs with Chocolate BBQ Sauce

⭑ White Chocolate Baba Ganoush with Grilled Pita Bread and Pomegranate Seeds

*

Saturday June 24

10:30am Wailea Beach Resort

Panel: HERO SHOTS: STRAIGHT TALK FROM THE WORLD OF WATER

Name any world class surfer from anywhere on Earth and these artist/athletes have been in the water with them. Panelists: Tim Bonython, Producer/Director, The Big Wave Project: A Band of Brothers; Don King, Cinematographer; Taylor Steele, Director, Proximity; Kimi Werner, Patagonia Surf Ambassador, Fishpeople.

*

11:30am Wailea Beach Resort

Panel: CHANGING THE WORLD ONE FILM AT A TIME

Featuring filmmakers uniquely qualified to share their passion for the worlds they explored in their latest projects. Panelists: Keely Shaye Brosnan, Director, Poisoning Paradise; Pierce Brosnan, Executive Producer, Poisoning Paradise; Eduardo Garcia, Super Hero Extraordinaire, Charged: The Eduardo Garcia Story; Kelly Noonan, Writer/Director, Heal; Teresa Tico, Director, Poisoning Paradise. Moderator: Mark Sheehan.

*

12:30pm Wailea Beach Resort

Panel: CINEMA CALABASH: MANY FILMMAKERS. MANY VIEWS

This panel will explore the extraordinary range of stores, both features and shorts, that are having their Maui Premieres at this years Maui Film Festival. Panelists: Derek Pecke, Writer/Director, Ram Dass, Going Home; David Ray, Writer/Director, Grand Unified Theory; Sandy Stern, Producer, Class Rank; Lucy Walker, Executive Producer, Ram Dass, Going Home; Mark Williams, Director, A Family Man. Moderator: Barry Wurst, MauiTime film critic.

*

1:30pm Wailea Beach Resort

Panel: INSIDE KULEANA: THE THE MAKING OF A BORN AND RAISED MAUI MOVIE

Maui writer/director Brian Kohne, longtime Maui kama`aina Stefan Schaefer and key members of their crew regale you with stories of the challenges, thrills and spills of what it took to co-create a big feature film. Panelists: Brian Kohne, Writer/Director; Stefan Schafer, Producer/Actor; Kristina Anapau, Actor; Sonya Balmores, Actor; Kainoa Horcajo, Actor; Moronai Kanekoa, Actor; Marlene Sai, Actor. Moderators: Donne Dawson, Hawaii Film Commissioner and Rick Chatenever, Journalist and Screenwriter

*

4:30-7pm Wailea Golf Academy

TASTE OF WAILEA: If you have to pick just one party, make it this one. Tickets include admission to Saturday Night’s Celestial Cinema Double Feature & Festivities. Must be 21 or over to attend.

TASTE OF WAILEA 2017 MENU:

TOMMY BAHAMA

⭑ Pickled Pork Belly with Thai Chilies and Namasu

⭑ Red Velvet Cheesecake with Cake Crumble and Ganache

MATTEO’S

⭑ Puglia Panzanella -Upcountry Heirloom Cherry Tomato, Lemon Cucumber, Local Red Mizuna, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Tuscan Cantaloupe, Stracciatella di Bufala, Focaccia Crouton

⭑ Gorgonzola al Gnocchi – Seared Gnocchi, Gorgonzola Cream Sauce, Spinach, Prosciutto Crisp

⭑ Cannolo Siciliano – Marsala Cannoli Shell, Sweet Ricotta, Almond, Orange Zest, Shaved Chocolate, Vanilla Anglaze

RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE

⭑ Veal Ravioli

⭑ White Chocolate Bread Pudding

FERRARO’S

⭑ Acquerello Rice Cracker, Burrata, Blueberry Balsamic, Smoked Pine Nuts

⭑ Foie Gras “Fondant”, Truffle, Apple, Brioche, Sunchoke

⭑ Vanilla Infused Maui Tropical Fruit, Aged Dark Rum “Bouchon”, Lime Cream

THE RESTAURANT AT HOTEL WAILEA

⭑ Kalua Pork – with Cabbage croquette, Hawaii chili pepper

⭑ S’mores Towers – Crispy Graham Squares, Housemade Honey Marshmallow, Triple Valrhona Chocolate Bar

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN BY MERRIMAN

⭑ Seared Ahi: Day Boat Ahi Tuna, Jalapeno Mashed Potatoes, Soy Sesame, Maui Onion Sauce

⭑ Watercress & Blue Cheese Salad with Candied Mac Nuts, Point Reyes Blue Cheese, Strawberries, Rice Wine Vinaigrette

PINT AND CORK

⭑ Grilled Octopus Squid Luau, Lomi Lomi Tomato

⭑ Cold Smoked Hamachi, Avocado, Roasted Eggplant, Spicy Soy Caramel

KŌ

⭑ Crisp Lobster Filled Pumpkin Blossoms, Spicy Coconut Curry, Micro Basil

⭑ Kona Coffee Macadamia Nut Toffee Ice Cream, Kahlua Macaron

HUMBLE MARKET KITCHIN

⭑ Chilled Kauai Shrimp Gazpacho, Avocado, Cucumber

⭑ Soy Braised Pork Belly, Celery Root Puree, Apple Frisee Salad

FABIANI’S

⭑ Potato Gnocchi, Gorgonzola Sauce with Spicy Italian Sausage, Butternut Squash Topped with Arugula and Drizzle of Balsamic Reduction

⭑ Assorted Mini Macaroons

MULLIGANS

⭑ Fish and Chips

⭑ Chilled Pea Soup

BISTRO MOLOKINI

⭑ Tuna Larb, sticky rice, coriander, mint

⭑ Grilled Octopus, squid ink linguine, chorizo, breadcrumbs

SPAGO

⭑ Wagyu/Angus Beef Sliders, Maui Onion Marmalade, King’s Hawaiian Roll

⭑ Chocolate Malt Milkshake

KA’ANA KITCHEN

⭑ Peanut Butter & Jelly Steamed Bao, Malama Farms pork, Preserved Calamansi

⭑ Maui Nui venison, cacao nibs, adobo onions, spiced mole

*

8pm Celestial Cinema

Rising Star Award: KAREN GILLAN

Photo of the Toes in the Sand Cinema courtesy Maui Film Festival