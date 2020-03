Check out The Night Shift with DJ Eliza at Mala Ocean Tavern on Saturday, March 14th. Get down with some grooves and late night grinds at Mala this weekend. DJ Eliza will be spinning a soulful mix of R&B, hip-hop, trap, and electronic music. Free. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; malaoceantavern.com

photo credit Bryan Berkowitz

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments