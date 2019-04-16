Explore the “The Magical Crus of Burgundy” at Fairmont’s Luana Lounge on Friday, April 19th. Hosted by the Grape Escape, enjoy a fun-filled evening sipping wines from the Burgundy region of France. Wine varieties will be perfectly paired with small bites created by executive sous chef Richard Ramirez. The wine menu includes: J. Vincent Cremant D. Bourgogne Brut, Louis Latour La Grande Roche, Drouhin Pouilly Fuisse, Marcel Lapierre Raisins Galouis, and Joseph Drouhin Rully Rouge. $49+ tax & gratuity. 5-7pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; fairmont.com
photo courtesy of Flickr/David Blaikie
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
