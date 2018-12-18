The Grape Escape at Luana Lounge

The Grape Escape will happen at Fairmont Kea Lani’s Luana Lounge on Friday, December 21st. Here’s an awesome event for Maui’s wine lovers! The event takes a tour around the globe discovering exceptional wine varieties. Guests can taste five wines paired with seasonal bites inspired by each distant wine region. Advanced registration is required. 21+. 5:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana
photo courtesy of Flickr/Brando
