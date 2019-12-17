The Grape Escape at Luana Lounge

The Grape Escape will be back at Luana Lounge on Friday, December 20th. Here’s an awesome event for Maui’s wine lovers! The event takes a tour around the globe discovering exceptional wine varieties. Guests can taste five wines paired with seasonal bites inspired by each distant wine region. Advanced registration is required. 21+. $49. 5pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; fairmont.com

