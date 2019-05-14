The Grape Escape will be back at Fairmont Kea Lani Resort on Friday, May 17th. All Maui wine lovers will love this evening of food and wine pairings. Executive sous chef Richard Ramirez will create innovative dishes to be paired with an exploration of international wine varieties. Maybe it’s time for a date night? There’ll also be live music to set the mood. 5-7pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-1200; fairmont.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/Adam Rose

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events