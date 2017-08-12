The Grape Escape at Fairmont Kea Lani Resort in Wailea

The Grape Escape will happen at the Fairmont Kea Lani Resort’s Luana Lounge on Friday, Aug. 18. Guests should arrive before sunset to enjoy spectacular South Maui views and an “around the globe” wine tasting tour. As part of the Luana Experience Series, attendees can expect great wine pairings and cuisine that highlights different regions. Please register in advance. Cost TBA. 5-7pm. Luana Lounge, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana
Photo: Flickr/Zoi Koraki
