Thanksgiving 2018, Maui Style!

Thanksgiving is just a week away, Maui, which means it’s turkey time. Don’t feel like cooking? No worry! MauiTime’s got you covered, and you’re in luck because there are plenty of venues islandwide that will be open and ready to fill your opu (and clean up afterwards!). And if you’re not into the traditional Thanksgiving feasting, there are a few other fun options to check out here too. Gobble gobble!

QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU – From Thursday, November 15th until Friday, November 23rd it’s Thanks-Gifting. What are you thankful for? Share your words of thanks on Instagram @QKCMAUI #QKCCARES for a chance to win a $250 QKC gift card. Winner will be announced on Black Friday via Instagram. (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

JINI’S CURRY – On Saturday, November 17th, there will be a Diwali and Thanksgiving lunch buffet. Offering vegan and non-vegan food options, appetizers, desserts, and yummy sweets. Cost: $20/adults; $8/children (over 8-years-old). 11:30am-3pm. (Wailuku Promenade Food Court, 2050 Main St.); 808-243-3454; Fijiindianfood.com

THE DIRTY MONKEY – On Wednesday, November 21st, celebrate Thanksgiving Eve with Matty Matt, Casey Jones, and the Crew for the biggest drinking night of the year. Come and have some fun with Mind Erasers and Tito’s specials all night. 9pm-close. (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

DOWN THE HATCH – On Wednesday, November 21st, the night before Thanksgiving is the biggest party night of the year. And the Best Bar on Maui will be throwing down for the holiday season. Come in costume, come as you are, be thankful, and celebrate island style. DJ and dancing starts at 10pm. (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Thanksgiving Day, November 22nd

VIRR TURKEY TROT – Valley Isle Road Runners present the annual Turkey Trot 8-mile and 16-mile runs. This unique race will challenge runners to guess their finish time, with awards going to the top three males and females with the closest estimated guess time (no timing devices allowed). The 16-mile trot starts at 7am and the 8-mile starts at 8am. Registration cost: $15/Non-members online by Nov. 21; Free/VIRR members until race day; $20/race day. Bib numbers will be distributed on race morning. Registration begins at 6:30am. (Rice Park, Lower Kula Rd.); Virr.com

THE RITZ-CARLTON, KAPALUA – The Thanksgiving breakfast buffet offers traditional breakfast items along with enhancements including a carving station with turkey and beef tenderloin, pumpkin spice pancakes, stuffin’ muffins, and pumpkin parfait. Call or go online for full menu. Cost: $45/person. For reservations, call or visit OpenTable. 6:30-10:30am. (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7089; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

DOWN THE HATCH – Thanksgiving day fest offers turkey pot pies, rice, and side salad for $18, or you can make your own DTH feast. Full menu also available. 7:30am-close. (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FAIRMONT KEA LANI – Offering turkey-to-go. Contact for details. (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

SUNSETS BAR AND GRILL – Keeping the holiday simple with a “Thanksgiving on a Bun” burger. A house-made turkey burger with stuffing, gravy, and cranberry compote with a side of sweet potato fries for $15. Yum yum! 8am-4pm. (Elleair Golf Club, 470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220

MAUI YOGA SHALA – Reveal the power of the thankful heart and join a very special Thanksgiving Day yoga class with Maui Yoga Shala founder Nadia Toraman. There will also be live music too. $20. 9-10:30am. (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-283-4123; Maui-yoga.com

KAMEHAMEHA GOLF CLUB – Thanksgiving at the club offers live music with John Cruz and Arlie Asiu. The buffet includes an array of salads, herb and citrus butter roasted turkey, apple sage stuffing, rustic loaded mashed potatoes, a breakfast station, and desserts. Call or go online for full menu. Cost: $45/adults; $22.50/children (10-and-under). Two seating times available: 9-11am and 12-2pm. (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

MAUKA MAKAI – Thanksgiving brunch offers fresh-from-the-garden, mouth-watering options like spinach and frisee salad, and quinoa kale. Honey baked pumpkin soup, traditional roasted turkey, and Hawaiian salt crusted prime rib highlight the menu whole pumpkin crunch and mini apple pie offer a sweet ending. Call or go online for full menu. Cost: $64/adults; $32/keiki; Free/5-and-under. For seating reservations, call or visit any concierge desk. 10:30am-2:30pm. (Westin Nanea, 45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6400; Westinnanea.com

SWAN COURT – This Thanksgiving buffet offers a seafood bar, assorted fruits and cheeses, fresh garden greens, hand-sliced turkey with all the fixings, and Hawaiian sea salt and black pepper crusted prime rib. Plus, waterfalls and the swan lagoon. Call for full menu and price. Reservations required via OpenTable. 10:30-2pm. (Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, 200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Maui.hyatt.com

COOL CAT CAFE – Touchdown for Thanksgiving with the “Kick Off:” the ultimate tailgate burger. A signature angus beef patty is stuffed with bleu cheese crumbles and topped with Frank’s red hot boneless buffalo wings, bacon, lettuce, house-made creamy ranch, and a crunch celery slaw on a fresh-baked pretzel bun. Available all month. Open daily from 10:30am-10:30pm. Closing early on Thanksgiving at 3pm. (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

LAVA ROCK BAR AND GRILL – Thanksgiving dinner offers kalua turkey, homemade gravy and cranberry sauce, herb stuffing, roasted vegetables, mashed sweet potato, Hawaiian sweet rolls, and pumpkin pie with vanilla ice cream. Call to reserve table. $29.99. 11am-10pm. (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-727-2521; Lavarockhawaii.com

TIKI TERRACE – Thanksgiving features an all-you-can-eat buffet with traditional favorites like roasted turkey, corn, sausage and sage stuffing, candied yams, and cranberry sauce. Local favorites include pork lau lau, ahi shoyu poke, and house-made poi. Carving stations offer slow-roasted prime rib, herb roast pork loin, and passion fruit glazed ham. Plus, indulge in decadent desserts from pumpkin pie to dobash cake, to chocolate-dipped strawberries. Call or go online for full menu. Cost: $55/adults; $26/children (6-12); Free/5-and-under. Reservations are required. 11am-7pm. (Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, 2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-0124; Kbhmaui.com

THE ANUENUE ROOM – Thu. Nov 22. Thanksgiving buffet dinner offers a traditional feast with all the trimmings and includes welcome drink, kid’s corner, and live entertainment. Call or go online for full menu and to make a reservation. Cost: $108/adults; $48/children; Free/5-and-under. 3:30-7:30pm. (The Ritz-Carlton, 1 Ritz-Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7089; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

CANE AND CANOE – Thanksgiving day dinner buffet offers yummy options including gingered kabocha squash with toasted pepitas and Misoyaki glazed butterfish, and sides like roasted Moloka‘i sweet potatoes and Kula cornbread with honey-apple butter. There will also be an Upcountry Farmer’s Market table, carving and children’s stations, and mouth-watering desserts. Call or go online for full menu. Cost: $90/adults; $30/children (5 to 12); Free/4-and-under. 3:30-7:30pm. (Montage Resort, 1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

AUNTIE’S KITCHEN – Thanksgiving buffet includes a seafood bar with local style ‘ahi poke, ogo, and seared ‘ahi. Guests can also look forward to the cold and carving stations, hot selections, and yummy desserts like pumpkin and pecan pie, chocolate macadamia nut mousse, and strawberry cheesecake. Call or go online for full menu. Cost: $59/adult; $29/keiki; Free/3-and-under. For reservations, call or visit OpenTable. 4-8pm. (The Westin KOR, 6 Kai Ala Dr.); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT STREET – Thanksgiving dinner offers a prix fixe menu including butternut squash soup, gnocchi, filet mignon, fresh mahi mahi, creme brulee, berry cobbler, and more, priced at $75. A la carte available at the bar. A keiki Thanksgiving plate will also be available for $25. Call or go online for full menu. 4-8pm. (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

KIMO’S – Thanksgiving turkey dinner includes autumn harvest salad, slow roasted turkey with house-made gravy, macadamia nut and sausage herb stuffing, mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables, local pineapple-cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. Cost: $32/adults; $17/children (12-and-under). Regular menu also available. Cocktail Lounge: 3:30-9:30pm. Dinner: 4-9pm. (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

KA‘ANA KITCHEN – Thanksgiving at Ka‘ana Kitchen will be featuring a buffet of classic Thanksgiving items with modern twists inspired by fresh, local ingredients. Call or go online for menu and to make a reservation. Cost: $119+/adults; $59/children (6-12); Free/5-and-under. 4:30-9pm. (Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, 3550 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-573-1234; Maui.andaz.hyatt.com

PULEHU AN ITALIAN GRILL – Thanksgiving dinner offers a prix fixe three-course menu with butternut squash ravioli, herb-roasted turkey, and deconstructed stracciatella cannoli. Call or go online for full menu. Cost: $59/adult; $29/keiki; Free/3-and-under. For reservations, call or visit any concierge desk or OpenTable. 5-9pm. (The Westin KOR, 6 Kai Ala Dr.); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com

SARENTO’S ON THE BEACH – Thanksgiving dinner offers lump crab and Kula corn chowder, lump crab salad, parmesan-herb crouton, slow roasted fresh turkey, homemade Italian sausage stuffing, creme fraiche mashed potatoes, glazed baby carrots, giblet gravy, li hing mui cranberry sauce, pumpkin cheesecake and graham cracker crust. Regular dinner menu also available. Call or go online for full menu. Complimentary valet parking. Cost: $54. 5-10pm. (2980 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-7555; Sarentosonthebeach.com

HOOK + KNIFE AT ULANA – Thanksgiving offers a four-course menu of the season’s finest flavors accompanied by live entertainment. Call or go online for menu. Cost: $148/adults; $58/children. For reservations, call or visit OpenTable. 5-9pm. (The Ritz-Carlton, 1 Ritz-Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7089; Ritzcarlton.com

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LU‘AU – Thanksgiving offers an exciting oceanside lu‘au, including an authentic Hawaiian buffet and favorite Thanksgiving dishes. Call or go online for full menu and price. 5:30-8:30pm. (Hyatt Regency Maui, 200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

JAPENGO – Thanksgiving dinner prepared by Chef Gavin will include slow-roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, house stuffing, roasted Okinawan potatoes, cranberry relish, seasonal vegetables, pumpkin pie, and pumpkin praline cheesecake. Call or go online for full menu and price. 5:30-9:30pm. (Hyatt Regency Maui, 200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

‘UMALU – Thanksgiving at this tiki torch lit poolside restaurant offers roast turkey, brussel sprouts with bacon and Maui onion, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, traditional stuffing, cranberry chutney, and giblet gravy. Call or go online for full menu and price. 5:30-10pm. (Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, 200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

KAHALE’S – It’s a Thanksgiving jukebox madness edition. Will there be themed sing-a-longs or drink specials? We’re not sure, so check them out and find out. 8pm-midnight. (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711

Post-Thanksgiving

EXSTATIC HEART FULL MOON BEACH PARTY – On Friday November 23rd, get dressed-up in your moon dance, shimmering, light-catching style for a Thanksgiving full moon beach party, featuring guest DJs Helix, Paul, and Gotel aka DivaDeva. Substance free event. $15 donation. 4-8:30pm. (Middles Beach, Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia)

RAM DASS THANKSGIVING SUNDAY SATSANG – On Sunday, November 25rd. Join Ram Dass and Krishna Das for an evening of music, meditation, reflections, and words of wisdom. An Indian dinner buffet provided by Monsoon India Restaurant immediately follows the program. This annual event serves as a Food Drive for the Maui Food Bank. Please bring your generous donations and help end hunger on Maui. $40 advance tickets available online or in cash at these Maui outlets: Maui Kombucha (Ha‘iku), MacNet (Kahului), Monsoon (Kihei), and Island Spirit Yoga (Lahaina). $50 cash at the door if available. (Makawao Union Church, 1445 Baldwin Ave.); Krishnadas.com

