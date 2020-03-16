Taverna’s Late Night Happy Hour happens on every third Friday of the month. Each event will have a special theme with cocktails and a late night happy hour menu. This week, guests can enjoy 20 percent-off discounts, socializing, and live music with Johnny Ringo. The late night menu includes Caesar salad and a selection of flatbread pizzas like Chicken & Cheese, Spicy Pork, Meat Lovers, and the Why Bother. Music: 8-11pm; HH menu: 9-11pm. Taverna, (200 Village Rd., Kapalua); 808-677-CIAO; tavernamaui.com

