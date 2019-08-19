‘TASTY: Female Chefs on Maui’ Documentary Screening at Lumeria Maui

The TASTY: Female Chefs on Maui Documentary is being screened at Lumeria Maui on Thursday, August 22nd. The event will be a full on celebration of this uplifting documentary that features chef Cindi Nand, Madame Donut, and chef Alyse Jenkins. Watch the film, and learn what drives their passion and what it’s like to be a female chef on Maui. $10. 6pm. Lumeria Maui, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-8877; whatmakesyoufeelbeautiful.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/What Makes You Feel Beautiful?

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events