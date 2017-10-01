Taste of Upcountry at Montessori School

The Taste of Upcountry will happen at Montessori School on Saturday, Oct. 7. This annual Upcountry farm-to-table event will feature a election of Maui’s top chefs like Craig Dryhurst (Four Seasons Maui), Sean Christensen (Maui Country Club), Gary Johnson (Hana Ranch), Uma Dugied (Star Anise Catering) and more. There’ll also be a silent and live auction, live music and more celebrations. All proceeds are in support of the Montessori School of Maui’s 2017-2018 school year. 21+. $80. 6pm. Montessori School of Maui, (2933 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-573-0374; Momi.org

Photo of Chef Craig Dryhurst courtesy the Four Seasons Maui