Taste of Upcountry at Montessori School of Maui

Taste of Upcountry will be at Montessori School of Maui on Saturday, September 28th. For this year’s annual event, attendees can look forward to another amazing evening of collaborations between Maui’s chefs, local farmers, and purveyors. Enjoy tasting delicious island-grown foods and local products all in support of Montessori students. There’ll be chef tasting stations, live entertainment, silent and live auctions, and more. Open to the public. There’ll be no alcohol for sale on site, so please BYBB (Bring Your Best Bottle). 21+. $90-$2,500. 5pm. Montessori School of Maui, (2933 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); momi.org

photo courtesy of Flickr/Jen Russo/ Credit Cadencia Photography

