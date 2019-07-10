Sustainable Sushi at Sea with Pacific Whale Foundation

‘Sustainable Sushi at Sea’ is happening on a Pacific Whale Foundation catamaran on Sunday, July 14th and Wednesday, July 17th. The trip is limited to 60 guests, and will include sake, wine, cocktails, and beer to enjoy with your delicious pupu, sushi prepared on board, and sunset views. Have a beautiful evening, and learn more about sustainable sushi practices. Catered by Three’s. $44-$105+. 5:30pm. Pacific Whale Foundation, (300 Ma’alaea Rd., Wailuku); 8082498811; pacificwhale.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/PWF

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events