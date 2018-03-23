Spring Champagne Hale at Cliff House at Montage Resort

The Spring Champagne Hale will be at Cliff House at the Montage Resort until Sunday, Apr. 8. Guests can enjoy the popular champagne lounge while enjoying a Veuve Cliquot pop-up bar, champagne cocktails and seasonal bites. If oysters, champagne and sunset views are your thing, you’ll love this unparalleled foodie experience at the Montage. No reservations required. Dates: Mar. 29 & 31, Apr. 1 & 5-8. 21+. 4-8pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay
Photo courtesy of Flickr/Yi Wang
