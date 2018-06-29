Attend Specialty Coffee Tastings at Cafe Cafe Maui on Thursday, July 5th. Cafe Cafe will be hosting a special “Best Coffee on Island” event serving up 100 percent Maui coffee. In addition to cafe drinks, guests can taste a variety of award-winning Maui coffees like Maui Mokka, Red Catuai and Peaberry in medium and dark blends. All specialty coffees are single-farm and single-sourced varietals. 7am-closing. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com
photo courtesy of Flickr/Stephen Beaumont
