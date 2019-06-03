Sippin’ with The Somm is happening at The Hideaway in Kapalua on Thursday, June 6th. Wine lovers, Maui foodies, and the curious are all invited to celebrate the resort’s 5th anniversary with master sommelier Patrick Okubo. Kick-off Kapalua Wine and Food Festival in style with wine tastings, craft cocktails by Zoe Benrexi, and appetizer pairings created by chef de cuisine Robert Barrera and chef Jojo Vasquez. Limited space available. Advance reservation required. 21+. 6:30pm. The Hideaway, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

photo courtesy of Facebook/Patrick Okubo

