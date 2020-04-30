Shave Ice Craving? Take-Away at Breakwall Shave Ice

Its getting hot, and shave ice is one of the best ways to cool your jets in Lahaina.

If its time to take a shave ice break, Breakwall Shave Ice Company, located at the Wharf Center is STILL open from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., seven days a week. “In addition to a huge selection of shave ice flavors, we have ice cream and nitro and cold brew coffee. To keep you healthy, we have smoothies, acai bowls and kombucha,” says co-owner Javier Barberi. “And remember, take away only, please.” You can see the full menu here https://www.dthmaui.com/breakwall-shave-ice-co-menu

Sister restaurant Down the Hatch is right next door and it, too, is open for takeout from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. every day; delivery is available via DoorDash.

The folks at Down the Hatch continue to support Maui’s frontline workers by offering a free, hot meal to any police officer, firefighter, EMT or healthcare worker who comes to the restaurant. They’ve been doing this every day since March 19th.

Please visit their website at www.dthmaui.com or phone the restaurant at 808-661-4900.



