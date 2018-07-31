Seed to Cup Festival at Maui Tropical Plantation

The 11th annual Seed to Cup Festival will be at Maui Tropical Plantation on Saturday, August 4th. There’ll be a variety of fun events to attend including Taste the Roast, Meet the Farmers, and many more coffee related demonstrations and info booths. Live entertainment will be provided by Daiko Drummers, Benny Uyetake, and Eric Gilliam. There’ll also be lots of opportunities to schmooze, eat, and get your caffeine on. Free. 9am-4pm. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy, Wailuku); 855-364-6622; Mauicoffeeassociation.blogspot.com

photo courtesy of Maui Coffee Association