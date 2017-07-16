The 10th annual Seed To Cup Coffee Festival will happen at the Maui Tropical Plantation on Saturday, July 22. In addition to the regular coffee brewing, roasting, pulping and hulling, there’ll also be a coffee fashion show, coffee-infused food by Chef Jeff Scheer and Maui coffee beer tastings with Kohola Brewery. Guests will enjoy live music with Benny Uyetake, Andrew and Jay Molina, Eric Gilliom, Sonny Lim, Zenshin Daiko Drummers, the Hula Honeys and Rock Henderson. Free. 9am-3pm. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapi`ilani Hwy, Waikapu); 855-364-6622; Mauitropicalplantation.com
Photo: Flickr/olle svensson
