Ryan Sung named GM of Hololulu Cookie Company



University of Southern California graduate Ryan Sung will take on the role of general manager at Honolulu Cookie Company. Sung, son of Honolulu Cookie Company founders Keith and Janet Sung, has been officially established as the incoming leader of the family-owned business.

“It is an honor to carry on my parents’ legacy for generations to come,” Sung said. “I am humbled and proud to work alongside so many hardworking team members at Honolulu Cookie Company.”

Before returning to Hawai‘i, Sung worked for five years in California after graduating from USC. His experience includes time at Pandora, and at global marketing firms including Initiative and OMD North America.

In his now position, Sung will play a key role in business strategy and leadership to move the company forward. “As Ryan’s parents, we never wanted to force succession on him,” said Keith Sung, co-founder. “Our desire was to keep our business within the family, and our goal was for Ryan to learn each facet of the company, but whatever his decision was, the experience would be invaluable for anything he decided to pursue.”

Ryan Sung grew up in the family business, skateboarding around the factory, cutting cookie samples for the Made in Hawai‘i Festival and making deliveries after obtaining his driver’s license. “We are thrilled to have our son carry on our legacy and can’t wait to see what the future has in store for all of us.” Janet Sung said.

Photo courtesy Honolulu Cookie Company