Rum Revolution at Fairmont Kea Lani’s Ko Garden

There’s a Rum Revolution happening at Fairmont Kea Lani’s Ko Garden on Saturday, March 9th. The evening will be led by Suzanne Navarro, Luana Lounge’s lead mixologist. There’ll be flickering tiki torches, gently swaying palm trees, and an evening of rum-inspired cocktails. You can also enjoy tasty small bites, and a three-course family dinner created by Chef Pang. Call for reservations and more info. $70+. 6pm. Ko Garden at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2211; fairmont.com

