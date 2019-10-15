Roy’s Annual Golf Classic at Ka’anapali Golf Course

Roy’s Annual Golf Classic will be at Ka’anapali Golf Course on Friday, October 18th. As part of the 2019 Hawaii Food and Wine Festival’s annual celebration, community members and visitors are invited to make their way through 18-holes with an exciting foodie event. In between putts, attendees can stop at chef booths and meet celebrity chef golfers like Roy Yamaguchi and Alan Wong. There’ll also be beer and cocktail stations, and a post-event awards dinner at Roy’s in Ka’anapali. Go online for tickets and more information. 11:30am. Ka‘anapali Golf Course, (2290 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); hawaiifoodandwinefestival.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Kaanapali Golf Course

