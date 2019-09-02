Rose All Day End of Summer Bash at Taverna

The Rose All Day End of Summer Bash is happening at Taverna in Kapalua on Friday, September 6th. Attendees can enjoy rose wine from around the globe, chef food stations, craft cocktails, and a raffle for prize drawings. Maui’s favorite, DJ Boomshot, will keep the musical vibes going all night long. 21+. Limited tickets. Call for reservations. 6pm. Taverna, (2000 Village Rd., Kapalua); 808-667-CIAO; tavernamaui.com
photo courtesy of Flickr/Chris Pople
