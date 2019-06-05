There’s a Rombauer Wine Dinner at The Plantation House in Kapalua on Saturday, June 8th. The event will feature wine pairings and a mouthwatering four-course menu. Guests can savor a wine-infused evening with delicious foods and an opportunity to meet Reagan Rombauer and winemaker Richie Allen. Tres cool! Go online to learn more or email for reservations. $185. 6:15pm. The Plantation House, (2000 Plantation Club Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-6299; [email protected]
photo courtesy of Facebook/The Plantation House
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
