There’s a Rombauer Vineyards Dinner at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on Thursday, February 27th. As part of the TasteMaker Dinner Series, guests can learn more about this multi-generational winery from St. Helena, California. Wines will be paired with a five-course dinner that will not disappoint. $120+. 6:30pm. Ruth’s Chris Steak House, (The Shops at Wailea); 808-661-8815; ruthschris.com

photo courtesy of Ruth’s Chris

