Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Chef Yoshikazu Kizu wins glory at Italian Gelato World Cup

Foodies rejoice; the Ritz-Carlton is adding an award-winning gelato cake to its menus. The resort is bringing the pastry to Kapalua in honor of Chef Yoshikazu Kizu who was the designated pastry chef for the US team during the Gelato World Cup in Italy. Kizu and the USA team placed among the top five teams at the eighth edition of the highly competitive international event. The USA team’s win is the highest for the United States in the history of the Gelato World Cup.

“I’m extremely proud of Team USA’s performance during the Gelato World Cup and am honored to have been given the opportunity to compete,” said Kizu in a Feb. 22 news release from the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua’s marketing agency. “It was a very positive experience overall, although stressful, challenging, and tough at times. In the end, I felt a sense of great achievement, both personally and professionally.”

Beginning Jan. 21, professionals artisans showcased their gelato, pastry, bakery and coffee skills at Rimini Expo Center in northeast Italy. Each of the 12 selected national teams were comprised of an executive chef, pastry chef, gelato master, ice sculptor, and a team manager. The USA team consisted of Yoshi, Team Manager Chef Randy Torres, Stefano Biasini, Chef Lyn Wells and Ice Sculptor Chris Foltz.

For four days, Kizu and his teammates competed in eight major challenges against teams from around the world to earn their top honor. Teams completed daily challenges to demonstrate technical and artistic excellence, while tying each piece of work to a chosen theme. Team USA’s “Urban Legend: Area 51” theme was incorporated into the Cup’s challenges, which included gelato, pastry, high cuisine and ice and nougat sculptures.

To honor Team USA’s impressive Gelato World Cup performance–and keep with the Area 51 theme–Yoshi has created the “Out of This World Gelato Cake” made with layers of decadent chocolate gelato, Italian Pistachio Caramel Crunch, Sanfarine Caraibe sponge, and Raspberry Sour Gelato with Crystal Glaze. Chef Yoshi’s pastry expertise can be consumed daily at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua’s dining venues including The Banyan Tree, The Terrace, Alaloa Lounge and the new island-modern Kai Café.

