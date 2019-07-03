There’s a Reichsrat von Buhl Winery Dinner at Sansei in Kihei on Wednesday, July 10th. Reichsrat von Buhl Winery is one of the most prestigious winemakers in Germany, and Jenna Fields of Rudi Wiest Selections will be at Sansei to introduce Maui wine aficionados to their beautiful wines. There’ll be wine and food pairings, lots of opportunities to ask questions, and more. The evening menu will be created by D.K. Steak House executive chef Albert Balbas and Sansei’s head sushi chef Masa Hattori. Limited to 40 guests, please call for reservations. 6pm. Sansei Kihei, (1881 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-0004.

photo courtesy of Bonnie Friedman

