There’s a Rare Fruit Tasting Farm Tour at Ono Organic Farms on Tuesday, June 4th. This fun foodie event is designed to allow attendees to enjoy a fruit-filled “Garden of Eden.” Guests can taste over 12 in-season fruits, home grown arabica coffee, roasted chocolate beans, and more. This event happens every Tuesday, and reservations are required. $45. 1:30pm. Ono Organic Farms, (149 Hana Hwy., Hana); onofarms.com

