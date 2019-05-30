There’s a Rare Fruit Tasting Farm Tour at Ono Organic Farms on Tuesday, June 4th. This fun foodie event is designed to allow attendees to enjoy a fruit-filled “Garden of Eden.” Guests can taste over 12 in-season fruits, home grown arabica coffee, roasted chocolate beans, and more. This event happens every Tuesday, and reservations are required. $45. 1:30pm. Ono Organic Farms, (149 Hana Hwy., Hana); onofarms.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Ono Organic Farms
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
