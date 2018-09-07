Project Cocktail at Luana Lounge

The next edition of Project Cocktail will be at the Fairmont Kea Lani’s Luana Lounge on Friday, September 14th. It’s a super fun night presented in conjunction with wine and spirit partners to highlight a different type of liquor. A variety of Maui mixologists will push their creativity to the max with themed cocktails, concoctions, live music, and more entertainment. $49. 7:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana
photo courtesy of Flickr/Jen Russo
