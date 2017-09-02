There’s a Pop-Up Mixologist Event at Taverna on Friday, Sept. 8. Here’s a great event for Maui foodies, bartenders and cocktail aficionados. Head to Kapalua for an event featuring cocktail creations by mixologist Aaron Acala Mosley. There’ll be tasty libations like La Guadalajara, East India Sling, Paw Paw Punch, Silver Chalice and a Paloma Popper. The evening will also feature a house music DJ mixing up the beats. $12-16 per drink. 8pm. Taverna, (2000 Village Rd., Kapalua); 808-667-CIAO; Tavernamaui.com
Photo courtesy of Flickr/marc thiele
