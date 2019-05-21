There’s a Poli Poli Wild Food Hike departing from Aliʻi Kula Lavender Farm on Saturday, May 25th. Curated by Savage Kitchen Maui, here’s a wild food related Upcountry hiking expedition for all! Sunny Savage will guide attendees on a fun-filled afternoon of wild food foraging. Hikers will meet outside of Aliʻi Kula Lavender Farm (near the parking lot), and then the journey will commence. Bring a packed lunch, water, sunscreen, a hat, and whatever no-waste comfort that you need. Suggested donation is $20. 10am. Aliʻi Kula Lavender Farm, 808-866-8294; facebook.com/savagekitchenmaui/

photo courtesy of Savage Kitchen

