Pie Meet Up at The Mill House

The 7th annual Pie Meet Up is going down at The Mill House this Saturday, September 15th. Do you love eating and making pies? If yes, here’s an awesome Maui foodie event just for you. Presented by Lawelawe Hawai‘i and Edible Hawaiian Islands, guests are invited to a homemade savory or sweet pie made with as many local ingredients as possible to share with the pie loving public. No dairy cream filled pies allowed, and this is a zero waste event. 10:00am. The Mill House, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy, Waikapu); (808) 270-0333; Lawelawehi.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/Laura Fletcher