Perfect Pairings Maui at The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas

Perfect Pairings Maui will be at The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas on Saturday, September 21st. The event is a benefit for the mentorship programs at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui. It’s a foodie festival-style event featuring small batch spirits from Pau Maui Vodka, pairings with Maui Brewing Co. craft beers, and Mauka Makai’s regional cuisine. There’ll also be live entertainment and a silent auction. 21+. $90. 6pm. Mauka Makai at The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-442-7891; bbbshawaii.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/BBBSM

