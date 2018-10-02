Pailolo Oktoberfest at Westin Kaanapali Ocean Villas

Attend the Pailolo Oktoberfest at Westin Ka’anapali Ocean Villas on Saturday, October 6th. The Pailolo Bar and Grill will host their second annual Pailolo Oktoberfest benefit event for the Pacific Cancer Foundation. Guests can support Maui cancer patients and programs by enjoying seasonal craft beer from Maui Brewing Co. and Kohola Brewery, specialty cocktails by Pau Vodka, and Oktoberfest-inspired food like bratwurst, pretzels, and schnitzel sliders. Guests will also receive a “Das Boot” souvenir mug, all you can eat dishes, and live entertainment. 21+. $35. 2:00pm. Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com; Tickets.honoluluboxoffice.com/e/oktoberfest

photo courtesy of Facebook/Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas