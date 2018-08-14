Owyhee Collaboration Release at Kohola Brewery & The Dirty Monkey

There’ll be Owyhee Collaboration release events at Kohola Brewery and The Dirty Monkey on Saturday, August 18th and Sunday, August 19th. Lahaina’s Kohola Brewery has collaborated with Revision Brewing Co. (Sparks, NV) to create the Owyhee New England Style Hazy IPA. Although it was a limited release and sold out within hours on the mainland, here are two opportunities to sample this beer on Maui. Schedule- 8/18: 6-8pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com; 8/19: 12pm-2pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; thedirtymonkey.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Kohola Brewery