The Old School & Soul Food Luxury Plant-Based Supper Club is meeting at Heritage Hall in Paia on Saturday, March 23rd. The event is curated by Tiffany Janay, and will feature socializing activities like ‘musical chairs,’ a live vinyl DJ set, and a high-vibration menu full of locally sourced healing foods. $60. 5pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave, Pa‘ia); 619-320-8483; mauisupperclub.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Tiffany Janay

