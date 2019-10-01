Enjoy Oktoberfest with Maui Brewing Company at Down the Hatch in Lahaina on Saturday, October 5th. DTH will be transformed into an Oktoberfest Bier Hall with all things German, including lederhosen! First, you can check out the Maui Brewing Co. Festbier Firkin with brewers Josh Scoggins, Nick Reiss, and Tim Campos. The fun will continue with Oktoberfest games and prizes, jumbo pretzels, food and drink specials, and live music with DJ Gary O’Neal. 8am-2am. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900.

photo courtesy of Facebook/MBC

