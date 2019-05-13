There’s a New Late Night Happy Hour at Mala’s Ocean Tavern! Mala ’til Midnite happens seven days a week. The late night menu features ‘ahi bruschetta, flatbreads, wraps, 50 percent off appetizers, and more. Late night West Side diners can also enjoy $5 draft beers, and $7 glasses of wine and craft cocktails. On 2nd Fridays, they’ll also feature live music with Maui bands like 3 Pounds of Kalo. 10pm-12am. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; malaoceantavern.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Mala
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
