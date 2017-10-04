Montessori School of Maui presents second annual Taste of Upcountry

You’ll get a chance to taste some of the best of what Upcountry growers provide this weekend at Montessori School of Maui. On Saturday, the school will hold its second annual Taste of Upcountry, which will feature chefs from nearly a dozen Maui restaurants and catering companies.

“Taste of Upcountry is designed to showcase the talent, toil, and camaraderie of Maui’s renowned chefs and Upcountry farmers and purveyors,” states a press release sent out by Montessori School of Maui. “In the true spirit of community, Montessori School of Maui is purposefully gathering friends, neighbors, and families on campus for this new lively fall tradition of sharing a meal to taste and toast local agriculture while investing in a bright future for our island.”

This year, Taste of Upcountry will feature 11 restaurants, whereas last year’s had nine. “We wanted to increase the number of guests,” said Montessori School of Development Ali Grimes. What’s more, there will be two chefs providing dessert, instead of just the one last year. While no one at the event will be serving alcohol, the event is BYBB–“Bring Your Best Bottle,” said Grimes, who added that there will be a bottle check-in for those attending.

In addition, the event will include live music from Steve Sargenti, who will perform the early set, and William Wainwright for the second set. There will also be silent and live auctions (MauiTime Publisher Tommy Russo will be the auctioneer). Auction items include a reclaimed Waikamoi Flume Redwood Adirondack chair and side table by Waiwood Designs, private five-course Hawaiian poi supper for 10 guests and a 10-day stay on Great Barrier Island in New Zealand. All event proceeds will go towards Montessori School of Maui’s student programs, financial assistance and maintenance.

“Montessori School of Maui’s 2017 Taste of Upcountry event will undoubtedly be the icing on the cake in terms of serving up support for Montessori’s keiki,” said Eric Dustman, Head of School.

Here are the 11 restaurants taking part in this year’s Taste of Upcountry:

Star Anise Catering

Chef Uma Dugied

• Nasturtium Crusted Taro Bonda served with Calamansi and Tamarind Chutney (vegan and gluten-free)

Locally sourced ingredients: Pau Hana Farm, Coca Farms, ‘Oko‘a Farms and Lokahi Farms

Hana Ranch

Chef Gary Johnson

• Malama Farms Pork Rillete with Hashimoto Persimmon, Pickled Rhubarb, Scarlet Mustard and local honey

Locally sourced ingredients: Malama Farm, Hashimoto Persimmon Farm, ‘Oko‘ Farms and Hive Mind Maui

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Chef Craig Dryhurst

• Burrata Cheese, Crisp Prosciutto, Pickled Melon, Herb Puree, Shaved Veggie Salad, Truffle Vinaigrette, edible flowers

Locally sourced ingredients: Oprah’s Farm

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Chef Bruce Trouyet

• Thai Basil Suave Cream, Caramelized and Flambeed Pineapple Baton

Locally sourced ingredients: Oprah’s Farm

Cutting Edge Catering

Chef Brian Etheredge

• Seared Ahi and Jerked Plantains with Mango Curry and Jicama Slaw

• Sicilian Spiced Maui Venison with Eggplant Caponata and Apricot Emulsion

Locally sourced ingredients: ‘Oko‘a Farms

Maui Country Club

Chef Sean Christensen

• Ahi Poisson Cru, Carrot Coconut Dashi, Tomato, Pickled Cucumber and Red Onion

• Purple Sweet Potato Chip and Cilantro-Chive Oil

Locally sourced ingredients: Kupa‘a Farms

Kojima’s Sushi & Japanese Cuisine

Chef Kojima

• Shrimp Tempura Sushi Roll, Vegetable Sushi Roll and California Sushi Roll (imitation crab with avocado and cucumber)

Locally sourced ingredients: Kawamata Farms, Avocados and Daikon from Kula

Ulupalakua Ranch Store

• Barbequed Venison, Elk and Lamb Meatballs with Tzatziki, Wine Butter Sauce and green salad garnish

Locally sourced ingredients: Ulupalakua Ranch and Waipoli Hydroponic Greens

Fork and Salad

Chefs Travis Morrin, Cody Christopher and Jaron Blosser

• Kumu Farms Papaya and Grain Salad with Feta, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Lemon and Herbs

• Ni‘ihau Lamb Chili with Upcountry Vegetables and Focaccia

Locally sourced ingredients: Makaweli Ranch, Kumu Farms, Evonuk Farms, Kawamata Farms, Blue Door Bread Company and ‘Oko‘a Farms

The Wooden Crate at Lumeria Maui

Chef Jacqueline Torres

• House-made Falafel with Tomato, Cucumber, Tahini, Herbs and Citrus Served on Naan Bread (vegan and gluten-free)

Locally sourced ingredients: Lumeria Maui Garden, Kula Country Farms

Sweet Maui

Chef Jessica Kapoor

• Lilikoi-Meyer Lemon Meringue Tartlet

• Assorted Bon Bons

• Ali‘i Kula Lavender Macarons

• Pineapple Mac Nut Bars

Locally sourced ingredients: ‘Oko‘a Farms, Ali‘i Kula Lavender Farm, Maui Preserved, Phood Stuffs and Kuiaha Farm and Garden

Taste of Upcountry takes place on Saturday, Oct. 7, 6-10pm, at the Montessori School of Maui campus. The event is 21+ and open to the public. General admission starts at $90; VIP Tables start at $2,500. For more event information, go to bit.ly//MOMITaste2017.

Photo of 2016 Taste of Upcountry courtesy Montessori School of Maui